MLB Welcomes Fans for First Time in 2020

by Alabama News Network Staff

Major League Baseball has fans for the first time in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves in Texas.

MLB says it was selling 11,500 tickets for each game of the NLCS at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Fans wearing Dodger blue and the Braves logo were plentiful.

1/5 NLCS Braves Dodgers Baseball Fans watch dung batting practice before Game 1 of a baseball National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

2/5 NLCS Braves Dodgers Baseball Fans try for balls during batting practice before Game 1 of a baseball National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

3/5 NLCS Braves Dodgers Baseball Fans watch during the second inning in Game 1 of a baseball National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

4/5 NLCS Braves Dodgers Baseball A fan shows off a foul ball during the fourth inning in Game 1 of a baseball National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

5/5 NLCS Braves Dodgers Baseball Fans wait for the start of Game 1 of a baseball National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)









There were also Rangers fans curious to check out the new home ballpark they never got to see during the regular season.

