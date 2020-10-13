Montgomery Hospital Opens New Care Clinic In Greenville
Jackson Hospital opened it’s fifth care clinic in Greenville on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The clinic offers patients primary care like regular check-ups and vaccinations. The clinic also provides Greenville residents specialized care in urology, vascular surgery, cardiology, gastroenterology, and urogynecology.
Officials say this facility will be a great addition to the city. Greenville mayor, Dexter Mclendon says, “We like for [the residents] to stay in our community hospital, the city has put a lot of time and energy into that, and it’s very important.”
The clinic will be open Mon-Fri and is located at 321 Greenville Bypass.
For more information visit here.