Montgomery Hospital Opens New Care Clinic In Greenville

by Kay McCabe

Jackson Hospital opened it’s fifth care clinic in Greenville on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The clinic offers patients primary care like regular check-ups and vaccinations. The clinic also provides Greenville residents specialized care in urology, vascular surgery, cardiology, gastroenterology, and urogynecology.

Officials say this facility will be a great addition to the city. Greenville mayor, Dexter Mclendon says, “We like for [the residents] to stay in our community hospital, the city has put a lot of time and energy into that, and it’s very important.”

The clinic will be open Mon-Fri and is located at 321 Greenville Bypass.

