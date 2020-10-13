MPD: Suspect Arrested in Tuesday Morning Shooting in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police is investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday, October 13 around 9:30 am.

At the scene, in the 2200 block of West Fairview Avenue, police located a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Further investigation determined the shooting happened n the 2200 block of Hercules Street.

An adult turned himself to police following a brief standoff. Police say charges are pending.

Stay with Alabama News Network for more on this developing investigation.