MPD: Suspect Arrested in Tuesday Morning Shooting in Montgomery

Montgomery police is investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday, October 13 around 9:30 am.

At the scene, in the 2200 block of West Fairview Avenue, police located a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.  Further investigation determined the shooting happened n the 2200 block of Hercules Street.

An adult turned himself to police following a brief standoff. Police say charges are pending.

