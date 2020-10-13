MPS Employees Protest Return to In-Person Learning

by Alabama News Network Staff

Thousands of Montgomery Public Schools students left the virtual classroom and returned to the traditional Tuesday, October 13.

MPS required students to do virtual learning for the first nine weeks of the school year. Students had the option returning to a traditional classroom or continue virtual learning.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted many school systems to create a plan to make sure students are safe and protected from the virus.

A group of Montgomery educators protested Tuesday as classes resumed saying that the MPS doesn’t have a plan in place. They believe that learning should remain virtual at all MPS schools.

Teachers believe that teachers with health risks should be allowed to work at home. They also think that teachers shouldn’t be required to teach both type classes.

There is a shortage of teachers in the MPS school system.