Tuskegee Police Investigating Two Deadly Shootings Tuesday

by Andrew James

The Tuskegee Police Department has opened two homicide investigations after deadly shootings Tuesday.

Tuskegee Police have arrested 24-year-old Quantavious Jackson in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Crenshaw Circle. Jackson is charged with murder and is in the Macon County Jail. Police say the victim in the shooting is a 26-year-old man.

A second homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in the 1500 block of Ashdale Road Tuesday. Police say a 24-year-old man died after being shot multiple times. No arrests have been made in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tuskegee Police Department secret witness line at 334-727-9865 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.