A Cooler Weekend Ahead

by Shane Butler

Nice and mild across the area as high pressure continues to carve out some really nice conditions for us. Changes are on the way as we head into the upcoming weekend. High pressure over the area will give way to a cold front diving into the deep south Friday. We don’t see any rain accompanying the front over our area. The most notable change will come from the much cooler air spilling in behind the frontal boundary. Temps will drop into the mid to upper 40s for lows Saturday morning. There will be abundant sunshine and that will allow afternoon temps to reach the mid to upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. This looks to be a really nice fall weekend area wide. Early next week, it begins warming again and temps climb into the lower 80s for highs. Some moisture will creep into the area leading to a slight chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Another surge of cool/dry air works into the area later that week.