Alabama HC Nick Saban, AD Greg Byrne Test Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama’s Nick Saban says he has tested positive for COVID-19, but has no symptoms; Athletic Director Greg Bryne also has positive test. This comes four days before a Top-3 match-up against #3 Georgia Bulldogs.

Both Saban and Byrne received positive tests Wednesday. Saban says he isn’t experiencing any symptoms. He says he immediately left the football facility to quarantine at home after finding out about his positive test.

The Crimson Tide may have have to be without their 68-year-old coach on the sideline this weekend if the SEC chooses to move forward with the game.

