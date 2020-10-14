ASU Removes Bibb Graves’ Name Off Residential Hall

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University will soon be removing renaming one of its buildings. On Wednesday, October 14, the university removed the name of former Alabama governor Bibb Graves off of one of its residential halls.

Graves served as governor from 1927 to 1931 and again from 1935 to 1939. He was a member of the Ku Klux Klan and interfered with a state investigation of KKK violence in 1927.

The removal follows a unanimous vote by the ASU Board of Trustees to change the name of the residence hall. The residential hall houses the historic bell tower.

Alabama State University hasn’t announced what they will rename the building.