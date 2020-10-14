Central Alabama Fall Festival in Selma Called a “Mild Success”

by Alabama News Network Staff

Organizers of the Central Alabama Fall Festival in Selma say this year’s event was a mild success. The festival replaced the annual Central Alabama Fair because of COVID-19 concerns.

Manager John Haskell says attendance was better than expected, but still only reached about 60% of the numbers from last year’s fair.

CDC guidelines for COVID-19 protection were followed during the five-day event.

As we reported last month, this year, there were no pageants, performances, arts and craft exhibits or a petting zoo .

Haskell says there were no COVID-related issues reported.

The event is sponsored by the Selma Lions Club.