Drive-Up COVID-19 Tests Offered in Macon County Thursday

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health says a drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic will be held Thursday, October 15, in Macon County.

The tests will be offered from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Shorter Farmer’s Market, 16675 U.S. Highway 80 West in Shorter. The testing clinic is offered by the Macon County Health Department to patients who meet the testing criteria and call for an appointment at (334) 727-1800.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following; fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.

These are the requirements for testing:

· Persons with symptoms

· Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms

· Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.

ADPH advises the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds

· Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others

· Avoid people who are sick

· Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible

· Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others

· Cover coughs and sneezes

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

· Monitor your health

For more information, please visit alabamapublichealth.gov.