Montgomery County Deputies Searching for Convenience Store Thief

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/6 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

2/6 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

3/6 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

4/6 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

5/6 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers



6/6 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers











Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of money from a convenience store office.

Investigators say on Wednesday, September 30, an unknown male entered the Ztec convenience store in the 10000 block of Chantilly Parkway. Once inside, they say the person entered an office area and stole envelopes containing more than $3,000 in currency.

Investigators say the suspect left in what is believed to be a 2005 to 2008 silver Acura TL.

If you have any information regarding this case, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.