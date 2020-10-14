Officials Meet to Encourage Residents to Vote for School System Funding

by Kay McCabe

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, county officials along with retired military personnel met to encourage voters to vote ‘Yes’ on the school systems funding.

Mayor Reed, County Commissioner Doug Singleton, and MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore joined forces spoke about the importance of passing this tax f

Right now, Montgomery Public Schools are funded with 10 mills in property tax — the lowest allowed in the state, and lower than many neighboring school systems.

Voters will be deciding whether to raise property taxes by 18 and-a-half mills, which school leaders say will pump about 33-million more dollars into the schools.