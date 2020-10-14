Spirit of Liberty Foundation Thanks Montgomery Healthcare Professionals

by Kay McCabe

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation partnered with the Alabama Hospital Association to thank healthcare professionals and first responders for their work during the pandemic.

Members of the non-profit flew to Montgomery and awarded the workers with a celebration banner and torch that symbolizes their appreciation.

They’re there 365 days a year, all hours of the night,” says Rosemary Blackmon, Alabama Hospital Association Executive VP, “and you always appreciate them and specifically in times like this during a pandemic where they don’t get to go home and be with their families because they’re taking care of us.”

Blackmon says Montgomery residents can show their appreciation for front-line workers by leaving their porch lights on every Friday night in October.

For more on ways to show your support visit here.