Sunny, Less Humid; Cooler Weather Arrives Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

Today and tomorrow will feature sunny, less humid days with high in the low to mid 80s. Nights will be clear and pleasant with lows generally in the 50s. A potent cold front passes through Alabama Thursday night and early Friday, moisture will be very limited, but a few light showers are possible, but for the most part it looks to pass through in dry fashion. It will deliver a phenomenal fall air mass to Alabama for Friday and the weekend.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Much cooler air arrives blows into Alabama Friday. Expect a sunny sky with highs in the low to mid 70s, along with a cool north breeze. Saturday morning will be downright cold as lows look to fall into the 39-45 degree range. Saturday will be an amazing fall day with with ample sunshine along with temps in the mid 70s. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with upper 70s likely, with sunshine in full supply.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry, but by Tuesday or early Wednesday, another front will push into Alabama, and a few showers looks possible as the front moves through, nothing heavy, but we will mention some light rain in the forecast these two days. Behind the front much even cooler weather looks to arrive for the second half of the week, with sunny, pleasant days and chilly night.

IN THE TROPICS: A broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, mainly to the east of its center. Strong upper-level winds are expected to inhibit significant development while the system moves west-northwestward over the next couple of days. Regardless of development, the system could produce locally heavy rainfall across portions of the central and northern Lesser Antilles today, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Thursday, and Hispaniola on Friday. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Have a Wednesday full of Whimsical Wonders!

Ryan