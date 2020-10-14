WATCH: Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Talks about His Positive COVID-19 Test

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters via Zoom tonight to discuss his positive COVID-19 test result. Alabama News Network was the only Montgomery TV station to carry Saban’s news conference live.

Saban says he got the positive results at around 1 p.m. He says it was a surprise to him because it was a routine test and he doesn’t have any symptoms.

University of Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne has also tested positive. It is not known whether any players have positive results.

For now, Saban is in isolation, with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian taking over football operations temporarily. Saban says he doesn’t yet know whether he will be allowed to communicate remotely with the team.

Alabama has a critically important game with Georgia on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa. Alabama is ranked #2, while Georgia is #3. The outcome of the game could have an impact on the college football playoffs.