What the Tech? Do You Need to Upgrade to the New 5G iPhone 12?

by Alabama News Network Staff

The most popular iPhone today, the one carried by most people is the iPhone 7, which was released 4 years ago. According to Statista, about half of all iPhones in use today are NOT the latest iPhone 11.

What does this mean? Most iPhone users skipped the 11 to see what Apple would release in 2020.

Apple unveiled a line of new iPhone 12 models on Tuesday. The good news is, most people can skip upgrading for another year and keep the phone they have today.

Don’t get me wrong, the new iPhone 12 models are impressive and worth the cost and upgrade…for some people. Apple’s new iPhones work on 5G networks, meaning they’ll download things faster, video streaming won’t buffer, multi-player video games will play in real-time.

That’s only for areas that have 5G service, which isn’t that many cities right now. 5G is rolling out nationwide but slowly.

If your current phone is reallllllly slow, you keep a phone for several years, and you’re planning to upgrade skip the iPhone 11 and get the iPhone 12. Apple generally drops the price of previous models after new phones are available. If you’re upgrading from a 6, 7, or 8, it’s probably best to upgrade now or wait another year.

Apple’s rolling out 4 new phones. The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max.

Most intriguing of these is the iPhone 12 mini which is roughly the size of an iPhone 4 with a 5.7″ edge-to-edge screen and should fit in the palm of your hand. It has all the features of the iPhone 12 including a better camera for photos and video, a faster chip inside for better gaming, and streaming.

All new models have what Apple calls a ceramic shield of crystals to protect the screen. If you keep paying $100 or more to replace broken screens, and your phone is super slow, it’s a good time to upgrade to the 12.

The iPhone 12 and 12 mini are available in 5 colors: black, white, red, green and a new color, pacific blue which looked striking in the video from Apple’s virtual event.

If you use your phone primarily for the camera, the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max cameras are far superior to anything before the iPhone X and an improvement over the iPhone 11. There is a wide camera, ultra-wide and a telephoto camera for portraits.

They perform much better in low light for photos and videos. Pro photographers and videographers will want the new iPhone 12 Pro to create stunning movies that can be edited on the phone.

Apple didn’t mention it but I think the Pro versions will also be good for anyone shooting video of their kids’ soccer and baseball games because it has 5x optical zoom. Apple showed some incredible photos and videos taken with the 12 Pro.

So who else should upgrade to the iPhone 12 or 12 Pro?

If your current phone doesn’t stay charged for very long and it’s gotten considerably slower over the years.

If you skipped all the upgrades since the 6 or 7 If you use your phone to create professional photos and videos

and of course, if you have the money.

The new iPhone 12 mini starts at $700, while the 12 Pro Max starts at $1,099. The 12 and 12 Pro will be available for pre-orders on October 16th and available online and in stores on October 23rd.

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max can be pre-ordered on November 6th begin shipping November 13th.

In an effort to cut carbon emissions Apple announced it will not include earbuds or a charging adapter with these new phones.