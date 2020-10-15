Alabama Health Officials Hold Briefing on COVID-19 Vaccination Plan

by Jerome Jones

On Thursday State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, and Alabama Department of Public Health officials previewed their preliminary plan for COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials say that initially any vaccine will be scarce, and prioritizing recipients will be a focal point.

Dr. Harris says officials expect to have multiple vaccines available at the same time.

The first doses of any vaccine is expected to be available by the end of 2020, at the earliest.

Harris says that by Spring 2021, it is likely there will be up to 5 or more vaccines available.

Studies report that not many children or pregnant women participate in clinical trials, and a vaccine for those demographics may arrive later than others.

When it comes to prioritizing vaccinations Dr. Harris says healthcare workers at high risk and the most vulnerable populations such as those with underlying conditions and the elderly would receive the first doses.

There is some concern with receiving and storing the vaccinations because all of the vaccines being developed right now require different storage solutions.

Officials say the federal government will front the cost of any vaccines and they will be distributed to the public free of cost.

Alabama health officials plan to release their official plan for vaccination distribution on Friday, Oct. 16.