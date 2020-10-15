Capital Murder Suspect Charged in Death of Toddler

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police has charged a suspect with capital murder in the death of a two year old from over the weekend.

Police say 2-year-old Cole Cherry of Montgomery was transported to a local hospital Friday night after being physically assaulted. Cherry died in the hospital Saturday.

MPD charged 25-year-old Isadore Holiday, Jr., was taken into custody Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Holiday, Jr. is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

This is Montgomery’s 50th murder of 2020.