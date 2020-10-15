COVID-19 Testing Event Held in Shorter Thursday

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, October 15, The COVID-19 Specimen Collection Clinics conducted a Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing event. The event hosted at Shorter Farmer’s Market was from 9am-11am.

The ADPH tested those who are COVID-19 experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or those who are high risk. They prepared to test 50 people. Results will be back in 3 to 5 days from the Alabama State Lab.

ADPH conducts screening every Thursday at the Macon County Health Department by appointment. For appointments in Macon County call 334-727-1800.

The public health department is also advising people to take their flu shots as we are entering the flu season.

For more information you can contact Alabama publichealth.gov or 1-888-264-2256.