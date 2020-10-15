MPD Adds 12 New Officers to River Region

by Kay McCabe

The Montgomery Police Department sworn in new officers on Thursday, Oct 15.

The 12 new officers received their police badges and certificates from Police Chief Earnest Finley at their academy graduation.

Chief Finley says the officers will begin training on the streets of Montgomery with a focus on community engagement. New officer Rene Helton says building morale and a relationship with the community are her main goals to start her career.

“I want to drive around and people know that’s Officer Helton,” says Officer Helton, “and kids come running or i’m playing basketball with them or something. I want the kids to understand we are here for you guys.”

