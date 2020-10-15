MPD: Homicide Investigation Underway in Wednesday Night Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police say the victim is Wednesday night’s shooting on Park Towne Way has died.

Police say 49-year-old Marlon Roberts was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Roberts died from his injuries at the hospital.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of Park Towne Way around 9:45 PM Wednesday in reference to a person shot.

Police say the circumstances remain under investigation and so far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or MPD at 334-625-2831.

This is Montgomery’s 51st murder of 2020.