Warm Today; Much Cooler Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Thursday will again feature ample sunshine and afternoon highs in the lower to mid 80s. Our next cold front passes through Alabama tonight and early tomorrow. We will see an increase in clouds as it does, but moisture levels remain very limited, so a few light showers are possible somewhere, but for the most part it looks to pass through in dry fashion. For Friday, expect a clearing sky with a north breeze and afternoon temperature much cooler, mainly in the low 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Friday night will be cool and dry for high school football games across Alabama. The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from the upper 50s at kickoff, into the upper 40s by the final whistle.

AMAZING ALABAMA WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday morning will be downright cold as lows fall into the 40-45 degree range across much of South/Central Alabama. Saturday will be a phenomenal fall day of weather with sunshine and blue sky; afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with upper 70s likely, but still expect sunshine in full supply.

FOOTBALL FORECAST: Saturday, Auburn travels to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks in Columbia (11a CT kickoff)… The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from 62 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the fourth quarter.

And, Saturday night Alabama hosts Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium (7p CT kickoff)… the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 65 at kickoff, into the mid 50s by the end of the game.

NEXT WEEK: The models have backed off on the front coming through, so much of the week looks to feature, quiet and calm weather. It will be dry with sunny warm days, highs in the 80s, with clear and pleasant night, lows in the 60s.

IN THE TROPICS: There are three areas that the NHC is monitoring for the possibility of slow development.

1. A weak area of low pressure near the Lesser Antilles continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, well to the east of its center. Strong upper-level winds are expected to continue to inhibit development while the system moves west-northwestward over the next couple of days. Regardless of development, the system could produce locally heavy rainfall across portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the next few days. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

2. A broad non-tropical low pressure system is expected to form over the weekend several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda. Some slow development will be possible thereafter into early next week while the system moves southwestward and then westward, passing about midway between Bermuda and the northern Lesser Antilles. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

3. A broad area of low pressure could form by early next week over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some gradual development of the system will be possible thereafter while it moves slowly west-northwestward. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Hurricane season runs through the end of November and I don’t think we are done naming storms just yet this year.

Have a Thursday where you make a difference!!!

Ryan