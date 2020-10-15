Wetumpka Celebrates Annual ‘Pink Walk’ for Breast Cancer Awareness

by Kay McCabe

The Joy To Life Foundation and City of Wetumpka held their annual Pink Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Members of the Wetumpka community gathered at the Civic Center to walk a mile along the riverfront. Pink masks, t-shirts, and balloons were given to the participants.

At the end of the walk, balloons were released for a reminder to get regular check up and mammograms.

“Breast cancer awareness is very important,” says Valencia Smith, special events of City of Wetumpka, “and along with all cancers, this is just one part of it, but this is another way for us to push the fact of always going to your doctor yearly, and just making sure you’re paying attention to your body.”

