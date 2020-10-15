Windy & Cooler Friday Ahead

by Shane Butler

The first real cold front of the season is making its way into the deep south tonight. There are a few showers along the boundary but we don’t expect them to make it into our area. We do see much cooler air behind the front and it will spill into the state Friday. Gusty NW winds will usher in the much cooler air throughout the day. A clear and chilly overnight period is ahead for Friday into Saturday. Temps will drop into the mid to upper 40s by early Saturday morning. High pressure settles over us and that will provide dry air and mainly clear skies. This will be a really nice fall weekend across the state. Afternoon temps should manage mid to upper 70s for highs. A sunny and dry weather pattern takes hold and sticks around through most of next week.