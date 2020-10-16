A Beautiful Fall Weekend

by Shane Butler



We’re now on the backside of a cold front. Northerly winds will usher in much cooler air into the state. We start out in the low to mid 40s early Saturday morning. High pressure will be settling across the deep south and this will help provide abundant sunshine throughout the weekend. After chilly mornings, temps will rebound nicely into the mid to upper 70s. The ridge of high pressure remains entrenched over the region and this keeps us in a mainly dry weather pattern. Mostly sunny days will lead to a warming trend and we expect low to mid 80s for highs most of the work week. Some moisture will try to creep into the area late week but rain chances remain low. In the mean time, hope you get out and enjoy this awesome fall weather over the weekend.