ACADV Honors Victims During Domestic Violence Awareness Month

by Kay McCabe

The Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence joined together on Friday, Oct. 16, for a balloon release to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

State and local leaders, members of the community, and survivors gathered at Oak Park in Montgomery to honor the lives lost to domestic violence.

Statistics show 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men will be a victim of domestic violence.

Attorney General Steve Marshall says 20 percent of crimes in Alabama are committed through domestic violence, and since the pandemic that has risen. “Our shelters remain open they’ve continue to work very hard during a very difficult period in our country,” says Marshall, “but the reality is we need to make sure our victims know there’s a place to go that’s safe and that there are advocates there to be able to protect them.”

If you believe you or a loved one are a victim of domestic violence, please contact your local police station of the national hotline o receive immediate help.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline number is 1-800-799-SAFE or you can visit there website here.