Alabama’s September Unemployment Rate Jumps a Full Percentage Point from August

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama’s unemployment rate is now 6.6% in September as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to damage the state’s economy. The unemployment rate for September is a full percentage point higher than August’s unemployment rate of 5.6%.

In September of 2019 the unemployment rate for Alabama was 2.7%.

The state’s labor secretary, Fitzgerald Washington, says fluctuations in the unemployment rate will likely continue during the pandemic.

Cullman County had the state’s lowest jobless rate at 3.8%. Rural Wilcox County in west Alabama was worst at 17%.