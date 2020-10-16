ATV Stolen from Main Street Home in Tallassee

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Tallassee Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a Honda ATV. The ATV taken from a residence on West Main Street.

Investigators say that on September 21, around 4:00 p.m., a Silver Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pulled into a residence in the 1200 block of W. Main Street in Tallassee. While on the premises, two individuals can be seen exiting the vehicle and walking the property. Eventually, the vehicle pulls behind the residence and loads the orange Honda Rancher ATV.

1/5 Suspect Vehicle_005

2/5 Suspect Vehicle_004

3/5 Suspect Vehicle_003

4/5 Suspect Vehicle_002 (1)

5/5 Suspect Vehicle (3)









Police think the individuals are two white males in their mid to late 20s.

The ATV that was stolen belonged to a child and was a birthday present that had yet to be received.

If you have any information on the theft, call the police 334-283-6586 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.