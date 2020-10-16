Front Moving Through Today

by Ryan Stinnett

COLD FRONT MOVING THROUGH: We are watching the cold front move through Alabama today, and it push south by this afternoon. We are going to see clouds as it does, but limited moisture means rain is not expected for most of us. By this afternoon, expect the clouds to exit quickly with a sunny sky and a northerly breeze of 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees cooler today compared to yesterday as we are expecting lower 70s for most South/Central Alabama communities.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Tonight will be cool and dry for high school football games across Alabama. The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from the lower 60s at kickoff, into the lower 50s by the final whistle. Take a jacket if you are heading out to one of the games.

WONDERFUL WEEKEND WEATHER: Tomorrow morning will be downright cold as lows fall into the 39-46 degree range across much of South/Central Alabama. After the chilly start to the day, expect a phenomenal fall day of weather with sunshine and blue sky; afternoon highs will be in the lower to mid 70s. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with upper 70s likely, but still expect sunshine in full supply.

FOOTBALL FORECAST: Tomorrow, Auburn travels to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks in Columbia (11a CT kickoff)… The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from 62 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the fourth quarter.

And, tomorrow night Alabama hosts Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium (7p CT kickoff)… the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 65 at kickoff, into the mid 50s by the end of the game.

NEXT WEEK: Our next front will get stuck to our north and is not expected to make it through Alabama at least during the first half of the week. Until it does, our weather looks warm and dry through midweek with highs in the low 80s. We could see a few isolated showers Thursday or Friday, but really meaningful rain looks unlikely at this point, which is pretty typical for October in Alabama.

IN THE TROPICS: Hurricane season runs through the end of November and I don’t think we are done naming storms just yet this year. As the NHC is monitoring two areas of interest.

1. A broad non-tropical low pressure system is located about 600 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. Some gradual tropical or subtropical development of this system is possible through the middle of next week while the low meanders over the central Atlantic well to the southeast of Bermuda. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

2. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form early next week over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some gradual development of this system will be possible through the middle of next week while it remains nearly stationary over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Have a fantastic Friday and wonderful weekend!!!

Ryan