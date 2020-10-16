MPS: Seven Students and Six Teachers Test Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has confirmed that there have been positive tests for COVID-19 in Montgomery Public Schools.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, a spokesperson says seven students and six teachers have tested positive. MPS is not revealing the schools that are affected.

Students were able to return to in-person classes Tuesday for the first time this school year. They do have the option of continuing the next nine-week grading period virtually.

MPS says about 60% of its estimated 28,000 students are back in class.