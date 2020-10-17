A Sunny Sunday, And Mainly Dry Through Early Next Week

by Ben Lang

It was a very Fall-like October day across central and south Alabama. After a chilly morning with lows in the 30s and 40s, afternoon highs rebounded into the 70s. Sunshine was abundant, and looks like that holds true Sunday also. Tonight looks cool but not as cold as Friday night, with lows in the low 50s under a clear sky. Sunday afternoon high temperatures rebound into the upper 70s.

Next week features a warming trend and at least small chances for rain. Expect highs back in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. However, there may actually be some clouds in the sky. No rain forecast through Tuesday, while afternoon highs reach the mid 80s. Spotty afternoon showers appear possible Wednesday, with a sun/cloud mix and highs in the mid 80s otherwise. The chance for rain looks better late this week, as another cold front approaches from the northwest.

It doesn’t look like the front brings a significant cooldown through next weekend, at least at this time. However, Saturday may feature our best chance for rain while the front itself is moving through. Despite that, looks like afternoon high temperatures warm into the low to mid 80s next Saturday and Sunday. Lows only drop into the low to mid 60s this week and next weekend.

The tropics remain relatively quiet, though the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a couple areas for potential tropical development. The first area is in the western Caribbean, where an area of low pressure could form and become tropical within the next five days. The formation chance is low at 30% at this time, however.

Elsewhere, an area of low pressure around 500 miles east-southeast of Bermuda has a high (80%/90%) formation chance within the next 2/5 days. Since we are in the greek alphabet for Atlantic cyclone names now, Epsilon is the next name up. While a new tropical cyclone could be named soon, it doesn’t look like this possible system poses any threat to the United States.