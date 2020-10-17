LACEUP Highlights – Week Nine

by Adam Solomon

AHSAA Football Scoreboard

Saturday’s Results

Enterprise 16, Jeff Davis 0 – halftime score (currently at the half at noon in the game being played at Cramton Bowl)

Friday’s Results

(Includes Thursday games)

CLASS 7A

Alma Bryant 20, Davidson 10

Auburn 45, Smiths Station 14

Austin 52, Albertville 21

Central-Phenix City 49, Dothan 13

Daphne 34, Murphy 0

Fairhope 24, Baker 13

Florence 35, Huntsville 14

Foley 34, Mary Montgomery 24

Grissom 28, Bob Jones 21

Hewitt-Trussville 48, Gadsden City 12

Hoover 48, Tuscaloosa County 21

James Clemens 13, Sparkman 9 (OT)

Theodore 47, LeFlore 8

Thompson 49, Oak Mountain 21

Vestavia Hills 32, Spain Park 7



CLASS 6A

Athens 28, Cullman 0

Baldwin County 34, Gulf Shores 0

Benjamin Russell 34, Chilton County 28

Bessemer City 43, Brookwood 0

Carver-Montgomery 17, Sidney Lanier 0

Decatur 45, Columbia 0

Eufaula 42, Russell County 0

Fort Payne 41, Pell City 20

Gardendale 20, Jackson-Olin 14 (OT)

Hartselle 45, Hazel Green 6

Helena 25, Stanhope Elmore 18

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 1, Paul Bryant 0, forfeit

Hueytown 47, McAdory 41

Huffman 54, Woodlawn 6

Jasper 36, Mortimer Jordan 21

Lee-Montgomery 12, Park Crossing 8

McGill-Toolen Catholic 21, Blount 20

Mountain Brook 28, Homewood 0

Muscle Shoals 42, Buckhorn 0

Opelika 1, Valley 0, forfeit

Oxford 63, Springville 6

Pinson Valley 27, Clay-Chalkville 10

Saralnd 47, Robertsdale 0

Shades Valley 35, Chelsea 12

Southside-Gadsden 38, Scottsboro 14

Spanish Fort 35, Citronelle 6

Wetumpka 49, Calera 28

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 57, Moody 20

Andalusia 27, Greenville 0

Ardmore 1, Lee-Huntsville 0, forfeit

Beauregard 42, Elmore County 28

Carver-Birmingham 6, Wenonah 0

Center Point 1, St. Clair County, forfeit

Demopolis 23, Marbury 7

Charles Henderson 24, Carroll 19

Crossville 1, Sardis 0, forfeit

Fairview 49, Brewer 16

Faith Academy 42, Satsuma 0

Guntersville 56, Boaz 14

Hayden 35, Lincoln 20

Holtville 1, Tallassee 0, forfeit

Jemison 14, Central-Tuscaloosa 13

Leeds 35, Corner 13

Mae Jemison 35, Lawrence County 28

Parker 42, Cordova 20

Pleasant Grove 48, John Carroll Catholic 7

Ramsay 34, Fairfield 12

Rehobeth 33, Headland 14

Russellville 35, East Limestone 19

Selma 1, Sipsey Valley 0, forfeit

St. Paul’s Episcopal 35, Elberta 0

Sylacauga 49, Talladega 42

UMS-Wright 34, B.C. Rain 6

West Point 49, Douglas 0



CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian 49, Straughn 7

American Christian 47, Dallas County 16

Ashville 38, Hanceville 14

Bibb County 1, Sumter Central 0, forfeit

Brooks 42, Central-Florence 13

Bullock County 1, Geneva 0, forfeit

Cherokee County 21, Cleburne County 0

Dale County 61 B.T. Washington 6

Deshler 23, Priceville 21

Etowah 55, Brindlee Mountain 0

Good Hope 1, Dora 0, forfeit

Gordo 25, Fayette County 0

Hamilton 21, Addison 7

Handley 1, Anniston 0, forfeit

Madison Academy 48, New Hope 21

Madison County 42, DAR 19

Mobile Christian 36, Jackson 22

Montevallo 40, Holt 33

Munford 52, White Plains 30

North Jackson 25, St. John Paul II Catholic 21

Northside 48, Oak Grove 14

Oneonta 49, Fultondale 21

Randolph 28, Westminster Christian 14

Saint James 41, Ashford 12

St. Michael Catholic 27, Lighthouse Christian (FL) 6

Vigor 22, Williamson 8

West Blocton 1, Wilcox-Central 0, forfeit

West Limestone 47, Rogers 25

West Morgan 10, Wilson 0

W.S. Neal 20, Escambia County 9

CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy 35. Chicksaw 12

Beulah 42, Goshen 13

Carbon Hill 1, Tarrant 0, forfeit

Clements 28, Danville 25

Collinsville 40, Asbury 19

Cottage Hill Christian 41, Excel 21

Dadeville 7, Reeltown 6

East Lawrence 1, Phil Campbell 0, forfeit

Fyffe 51, Geraldine 7

Greensboro 29, Hale County 20

Hillcrest-Evergreen 1, Flomaton 0, forfeit

Hillcrest-Evergreen 39, Monroe County 20, replacement game non counter

Lauderdale County 33, Colbert Heights 6

Monroe County 1, Prattville Christian 0, forfeit

Montgomery Academy 20, Thomasville 17

Montgomery Catholic 13, Trinity Presbyterian 10

Northside Methodist 48, Daleville 14

Ohatchee 39, Pleasant Valley 8

Piedmont 40, Hokes Bluff 7

Pike County 43, Childersburg 0

Plainview 29, Sylvania 20

Providence Christian 50, New Brockton 15

Saks 39, Glencoe 0

Slocomb 38, Opp 27 (score was reported in reverse earlier)

Southside-Selma 1, R.C. Hatch 0, forfeit

Southide-Selma 46, Highland Home 28, replacement game non counter

Susan Moore 35, Holly Pond 6

Vinemont 20, Oakman 17 (OT)

Walter Wellborn 69, Weaver 0

Wicksburg 37, Houston Academy 32

Winfield 21, J.B. Pennington 8



CLASS 2A

Abbeville 48, Houston County 0

Aliceville 1, Midfield 0, forfeit

Ariton 45, Elba 32

B.B. Comer 51, Vincent 0

Colbert County 35, Lexington 0

Cottonwood 44, Zion Chapel 21

Falkville 38, Ider 0

G.W. Long 41, Geneva County 7

Hatton 52, Tharptown 6

Highland Home 1, Francis Marion 0, forfeit

Isabella 68, Central Coosa 0

J.U. Blacksher 36, Orange Beach 30

LaFayette 19, Fayetteville 5

Lanett 61, Randolph County 20

Leroy 28, Clarke County 14

Locust Fork 1, Gaston 0, forfeit

Luverne 20, Thorsby 16

Mars Hill Bible 35, Red Bay 8

North Sand Mountain 44, Whitesburg Christian 13

Ranburne 20, Horseshoe Bnd 12

Section 25, Pisgah 14

Southeastern 31, West End 28

Spring Garden 55, Sand Rock 19

Sulligent 28, Lamar County 7

Washington County 1, Greene County 0, forfeit

Westbrook Christian 3, Cleveland 0

Winston County 46, Cold Springs 21

CLASS 1A

Alabama School/Deaf 48, Mississippi School/Deaf 38

Autaugaville 14, Loachapoka 0

Berry 36, Brilliant 13

Billingsley 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit

Brantley 54, Red Level 0

Cedar Bluff 48, Appalachian 28

Central-Hayneville 28, J.F. Shields 14

Decatur Heritage 46, Cherokee 16

Fruitdale 41, St. Luke’s Episcopal 21

Hackleburg 48, Vina 6

Hubbertville 34, Marion County 14

Linden 1, A.L. Johnson 0, forfeit

Lynn 21, South Lamar 14

Maplesville 56, Verbena 16

Marengo 1, Choctaw County 0, forfeit

McIntosh 1, Southern Choctaw 0, forfeit

McKenzie 51, Florala 38

Notasulga 1, Calhoun 0, forfeit

Pickens County 38, Meek 14

Phillips 26, Shoals Christian 21

Pleasant Home 7, Kinston 0

Ragland 56, Talladega County Central 0

Samson 35, Georgiana 20

Sumiton Christian 32, Coosa Christian 13

Sweet Water 49, Millry 21

Wadley 29, Donoho 7

Waterloo 36, R.A. Hubbard 34

Woodland 36, Victory Christian 0

Woodville 38, Gaylesville 20