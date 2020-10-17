Legacy Museum Reopening

by Samantha Williams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A museum that’s linked to the national lynching memorial in Montgomery is reopening for the first time since the pandemic began.

The Legacy Museum is offering free admission for a limited time, but crowd sizes are being restricted and face masks are required to help prevent the Coronavirus from spreading. The lynching memorial, the museum and the Legacy Pavilion are all operated by the nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative.

A new museum exhibit explores the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which often is referred to as the start of the modern civil rights movement in 1955.