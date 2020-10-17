Report: Nick Saban Tests Negative for COVID-19 for a Second Time

by Alabama News Network Staff

There appears to be a path for Nick Saban to be on the sidelines to coach Alabama tonight as the Crimson Tide hosts Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

ESPN reports that Saban tested negative for COVID-19 for a second time on Friday. That could indicate that Saban’s original positive test on Wednesday was a false positive. As earlier reported, he says he remains asymptomatic with no fever.

ESPN reports he has received a third test today. If he gets a negative result before kickoff at 7 p.m. CDT, he might be cleared to coach the game. Otherwise, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will lead the team while Saban continues in isolation.

That is the protocol for teams to follow.

Tonight’s game is the biggest showdown of the season for Alabama. The #2 ranked Crimson Tide faces #3 Georgia, which will have implications on the SEC Championship Game and likely, the College Football Playoffs.

You can watch the game on CBS 8.