Update: Nick Saban Cleared to Coach after Negative COVID-19 Tests
CBS Sports reports that Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has been cleared to coach Alabama tonight as the #2 Crimson Tide hosts #3 Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
CBS Sports reports Saban tested negative for COVID-19 today, making the third straight negative test. On Wednesday, he had received a positive test.
With three negative tests on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, it appears the initial test was a false positive.
Under SEC protocol, Saban can now be on the sidelines for the game.
Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne also received a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday. CBS Sports says it is unknown whether Byrne has since received negative tests.
You can watch tonight’s game at 7 p.m. on CBS 8.