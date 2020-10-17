Update: Nick Saban Cleared to Coach after Negative COVID-19 Tests

by Alabama News Network Staff

CBS Sports reports that Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has been cleared to coach Alabama tonight as the #2 Crimson Tide hosts #3 Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

CBS Sports reports Saban tested negative for COVID-19 today, making the third straight negative test. On Wednesday, he had received a positive test.

With three negative tests on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, it appears the initial test was a false positive.

Under SEC protocol, Saban can now be on the sidelines for the game.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne also received a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday. CBS Sports says it is unknown whether Byrne has since received negative tests.

You can watch tonight’s game at 7 p.m. on CBS 8.