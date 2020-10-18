Montgomery Police Conducting Death Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation following the death of Timothy Rollins, 38, of Montgomery.

On Friday at about 3:47 a.m., police and fire medics responded to the 5900 block of Monticello Drive after getting a call of a robbery and a person shot.

Police say at the scene, a man was found with a gunshot wound while committing a robbery. He was taken to a hospital and later died. Police say he was later identified as Rollins.

The circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made.

If you have a tip to help police, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215- STOP,