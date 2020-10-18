New Documentary Premiering on Blues Music in Alabama Black Belt

by Samantha Williams

A new documentary about the blues tradition of Alabama’s Black Belt will premiere on Alabama Public Television on Oct. 23rd.

The show “Alabama Black Belt Blues” is about a region that’s sometimes overlooked musically. The documentary was produced by One State Films and APT and directed by Alabama filmmaker Robert Clem.

An announcement said the show traces the history of the region’s African American music from the days of plantations and slavery through the 1900’s to now. The film includes archival recordings and live performances at Black Belt juke joints in Boligee, Panola and Union and the Red Wolf Lounge in Birmingham.

