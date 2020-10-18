Saturday Morning Apartment Fire Leaves Several People Displaced

by Samantha Williams

Prattville Fire Department responded to a 3-alarm apartment fire early Saturday morning, displacing all residents who lived there.

All fire units in the city were dispatched to The Woods apartments on 6th Street. Off duty personnel were also called to assist.

Crews were able to evacuate residents and extinguish the fire in just under one hour. The Emergency Management Agency was called to coordinate the American Red Cross with displaced residence. No one was injured.