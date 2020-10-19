Alabama, Saban react to Georgia win as Tennessee prep begins
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama football’s Mac Jones was selected as the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The honor is Jones’ second this season as the redshirt junior also picked up league honors following the Texas A&M matchup.=
Offensive Player of the Week
Mac Jones
- Guided Alabama to a commanding 41-24 win over then-No. 3/3 Georgia
- Completed 75 percent of his passes (24-of-32) and totaled 417 yards and four touchdowns against the nation’s top-ranked defense
- Posted a third straight 400-yard passing game while averaging 17.4 yards per completion
- Connected for scores from 40, 17, 90 and 13 yards in the victory
- Finished 4-of-5 for 202 yards and two scores on passes 30-plus yards down the field against UGA