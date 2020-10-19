Dry Through Tuesday, But Rain Chances Rise Late This Week

by Ben Lang

It’s a dry and mild morning across central and south Alabama. Expect another mainly sunny day after sunrise, with high temperatures in the low 80s. Monday night looks mostly clear and mild with lows near 60°. Tuesday features a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low to mid 80s. Spotty showers appear possible Wednesday afternoon, but won’t be widespread. Wednesday could be our warmest day this week, with highs in the mid 80s. A few locations could reach the upper 80s. Showers look more scattered Thursday, but still not particularly widespread.

Rain chances look higher Friday and Saturday. Tropical moisture pools across our area while a cold front arrives from the northwest. High temperatures likely warm into the mid 80s each day anyway. The front could move through on Saturday, but a cool-down isn’t forecast at this time.

Still looks like temperatures warm into the 80s both Sunday and next Monday. There could be some rain and more clouds than sun each day.