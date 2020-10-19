Macon East Academy Goes Virtual for 7th-12th Grade This Week
Macon East announces they will do virtual learning for 7th to 12 grade. They will do virtual this week only.
The change comes due to a number of teachers and parents of students in 7th through 12th grade testing positive for COVID-19. The school system says they do not have any teachers or parents that they know with positive tests at the elementary level so they will continue with in-person learning.
If a parent isn’t comfortable sending their K-3 through 6th grade child, it won’t count against the child. The school will get them the school work.
The school says that doing virtual for 7th-12th is a precautionary procedure to help the spread of the coronavirus.
All athletic events will continue as scheduled.
VIRTUAL SCHEDULE
1st period: 8:00am – 8:30am
2nd period: 8:45am – 9:15am
3rd period: 9:30am – 10:00am
4th period: 10:15am – 10:45am
5th period: 11:00am – 11:30am
6th period: 11:45am – 12:15pm