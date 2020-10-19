Macon East Academy Goes Virtual for 7th-12th Grade This Week

by Alabama News Network Staff

Macon East announces they will do virtual learning for 7th to 12 grade. They will do virtual this week only.

The change comes due to a number of teachers and parents of students in 7th through 12th grade testing positive for COVID-19. The school system says they do not have any teachers or parents that they know with positive tests at the elementary level so they will continue with in-person learning.

If a parent isn’t comfortable sending their K-3 through 6th grade child, it won’t count against the child. The school will get them the school work.

The school says that doing virtual for 7th-12th is a precautionary procedure to help the spread of the coronavirus.

All athletic events will continue as scheduled.

VIRTUAL SCHEDULE

1st period: 8:00am – 8:30am

2nd period: 8:45am – 9:15am

3rd period: 9:30am – 10:00am

4th period: 10:15am – 10:45am

5th period: 11:00am – 11:30am

6th period: 11:45am – 12:15pm