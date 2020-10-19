Rotary Clubs Fight Polio Worldwide with Doughnuts

by Alabama News Network Staff

Rotary clubs in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee are banding together in a new way to fight polio. They’re doing it by selling special doughnuts.

Members of the Montgomery and Dothan Rotary clubs spent the afternoon unloading, frosting and packing more than 1,000 boxes of doughnuts, which were donated by Dunkin’ Donuts.

Each doughnut was topped with purple icing, which represents the purple ink a child who is vaccinated gets on their finger.

Rotary International and their partner foundations worldwide are able to turn each $20 box of doughnuts into $180 donated to End Polio Now.

“We have one goal — service above self,” Sam Adams, who is a member of the Montgomery Rotary Club and a former District Governor overseeing clubs in the southern half of Alabama, told Alabama News Network. “This effort we are doing in three states is just an exhibit of what we try to do day in and day out,” he said.

While polio has vanished from the United States, it can still be found endemically in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Rotary International leaders hope it can be completely eradicated, just like with smallpox.

