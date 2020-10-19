Should You Be Worried About a False Positive Coronavirus Test?

by Jerome Jones

It’s possible that a small amount of coronavirus cases may be the result of false positive test.

Health officials say a false positive is rare, and false negatives are more likely.

A person who test positive for coronavirus is recommended to isolate for at least 10 days, or when fever is absent for 24 hours.

Unless a person is a professional or collegiate athlete, or a high-rank government official, the chances of having multiple test within a few days is very unlikely.

Dr. Karen Landers of ADPH says that false positives only carry about a 1 percent occurrence, but false negatives are more common.

Landers says that all test results should be taken seriously.

“If people are symptomatic they certainly should believe their test results, if they’re asymptomatic and if they are a contact to a case then certainly those test should be accepted as being positive,” says Landers.

If you have symptoms of coronavirus you should get a test immediately.

If you are asymptomatic and have been in contact with coronavirus, it is recommenced to get tested 3 to 5 days after possible exposure.