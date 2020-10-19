Two Phenix City Teens Shot in Auburn Early Sunday Morning

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn police announced an investigation into a shooting in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Road. The shooting occurred Sunday, October 18 around 1:22 am.

Officers responded to a call of two people shot. At a convenience store in the 2000 block of East University Drive, police found a 19-year-old male and 16-year-old juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. Both victims were from Phenix City and have since been treated and released from local hospitals.

Further investigation determined the incident was related to a previous altercation with a known acquaintance who is now a person of interest in this investigation.

