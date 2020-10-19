#VoteWithUs Tour Bus Makes Stop in Capital City on 8 State Tour

by Alabama News Network Staff

As Election Day quickly approaches, organizations are urging citizens to have their voices heard by voting.

The #VoteWithUs tour bus made a stop in Montgomery on Monday. The #VoteWithUs tour bus is rolling across America encouraging people about the power of the vote.

#VoteWithUs movement hopes to turn out the largest early vote America has ever seen. They say by shifting you power from protest to the poles can unleash the people’s voices and create the future the people have been demanding.

The #VoteWithUs bus tour is on the road meeting greeting and celebrating early voters in eight different states. The bus has made its way through Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Florida, North and South Carolina Georgia and now Alabama.

They say they will be roll in the bus right up to Election Day.