What the Tech? App of the Day: Endel

by Alabama News Network Staff

If the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 shutdowns continue to affect your health and well-being, you may have already tried downloading an app to relieve anxiety and stress and help you sleep.

There are dozens, maybe even hundreds to choose from in the app stores. Most play ambient sounds or white noise for meditation or falling asleep.

If you’ve tried several of these apps you may have realized they’re all pretty much the same.

Endel is different. It uses artificial intelligence along with your health information on your phone, weather conditions, time of day, and your calendar to create or compose sounds and music that are unique to you.

Choose a scenario. Deep work, study, meditate, read, create…and Endel plays ambient sounds designed specifically for that activity.

The soundscape is unique to you and it follows the rhythm of your heartbeat through your Apple Watch. There’s science involved. Using input from your health app, what’s on your calendar and the weather outside, and the sounds change in

real-time to stay in tune with your body’s rhythm and cycles.

If you use Endel to fall asleep, the sounds will be different depending on whether it’s raining or not. You’ll never hear the same

compositions twice.

In addition to the smartphone and Apple Watch apps, Endel has a channel on Twitch called “insomnia” which plays relaxing sounds over a black screen with twinkling stars.

And there’s an Alexa skill. Simply say, “Alexa, start Endel”, she will respond, welcoming you to the app, stating the time of day, and a recommendation to play sounds based on the time of day and what you may be doing. In mid-morning or afternoon when you should be working, she’ll begin playing a soundscape to help focus on your work.

I can’t guarantee the Endel app will change your life, but the app gets rave reviews from loyal users. There is an Endel app for iPhone, Android devices, Apple Watch, Macs, Alexa, and Twitch. It’s $6 a month or $30 a year. There’s also a free 7-day trial to see if it works for you.