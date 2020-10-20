80+ Degree Warmth This Week

by Shane Butler

A summer-like look and feel to our weather continues. High pressure is keeping things quiet for now. Temps warm into the lower to mid 80s the rest of this week. An easterly wind flow around the high will transport moisture into the area. Eventually, we begin to see scattered showers developing Wednesday into Thursday. Tropical moisture off the gulf makes a surge northward into the area ahead of a frontal boundary moving into north Alabama. The two will combine to increase our chance for showers and storms Friday into Saturday. The front swings through the state and we’re back to mostly sunny and dry conditions Sunday. Temps remain rather warm with highs hovering into the lower to mid 80s. Another cold front makes a run at us Tuesday into Wednesday. We expect another round of showers and then a cool down towards the middle and latter half of next week.