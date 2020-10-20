Campaign 2020: Find Out What’s On Your Local Ballot

by Alabama News Network Staff

Most Alabama voters know that the November 3 General Election ballot will feature the presidential race and our U.S. Senate race. But there’s a lot more that you’ll find on your ballot.

There are six proposed state amendments that will be on everyone’s ballot. There’s also the race for Public Service Commission president. While there are several state court races, those have candidates who are unopposed.

In our area, voters in the Second and Third Congressional districts will have a U.S. House race to decide.

You may also find a state school board race on your ballot, depending on where you live.

Your ballot may also contain county commission or county school board races. In some counties, there are also yes/no decisions to make on key issues. In Montgomery County, voters will decide whether to raise property taxes in order to boost funding for schools.

The best way to prepare yourself is to see the ballot before you get to the polls. Alabama News Network has compiled sample ballots for all counties in our viewing area. Some races may not be on everyone’s ballot in a particular county.

Autauga County -Sample Ballot

Bullock County – Sample Ballot

Butler County -Sample Ballot

Covington County -Sample Ballot

Crenshaw County -Sample Ballot

Dallas County -Sample Ballot

Elmore County -Sample Ballot

Lowndes County -Sample Ballot

Macon County-Sample Ballot

Marengo County -Sample Ballot

Montgomery County -Sample Ballot

Perry County -Sample Ballot

Pike County -Sample Ballot

Tallapoosa County – Sample Ballot

Wilcox County -Sample Ballot