City of Prattville Holds Food Drive for Fire Victims

by Kay McCabe

The City of Prattville and Autauga Interfaith Care Center are hosting a 10,000 lb food drive for the victims of the apartment fire this past Saturday.

Donation bins have been set outside the AICC building and inside the two front double doors of City Hall. Toiletries, non-perishable food items, new blankets and sheets, money, and anything other than clothes are asked to be donated.

The City Hall doors will be unlocked 24 hours a day until the last day of the food drive, November 1st.

For more information on ways to donate visit here.

Donation bin locations (Prattville, AL):

AICC – 163 West Third St.

City Hall – 101 W Main St.