COVID-19 Worsening in Alabama After Weeks of Improvement

by Alabama News Network Staff

The coronavirus pandemic appears to be worsening again in Alabama after weeks of improvement. Figures show the virus has been spreading at a quickened pace since early October. Around 840 people have been hospitalized a day over the past week, compared to about 750 a day in late September.

Donald Williamson, the president of the Alabama Hospital Association, said Tuesday that he has noticed fewer people wearing masks and trying to stay apart in public in recent weeks. He believes people are experiencing “COVID fatigue” after months of living with the pandemic.

More than 2,800 people have died from COVID-19 in Alabama.

